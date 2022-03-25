Navy arrests drunk officer who allegedly shot, stabbed medical doctor in Lagos

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NN wishes to inform the general public that the rating in question had been apprehended and detained while due investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances.

“Furthermore, the Commander, NN Ship WEY at Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, paid a visit to Edo-Ojo’s family on March 24, to empathise and confirm the condition of their son.

“Equally, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, has directed that the rating if found culpable will be appropriately punished in line with extant provisions of the Armed Forces Act.“

The NN assured the general public that the service was not unmindful of the place of discipline, professionalism and respect of the civil populace by its personnel in the discharge of their duties.

Accordingly, the service assured the general populace of its commitment to the respect and protection of law abiding citizens.