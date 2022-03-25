RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Navy arrests drunk officer who allegedly shot, stabbed medical doctor in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy (NN) says its attention has been drawn to trending media reports on the alleged shooting and stabbing of a medical doctor, Dr Owen Edo-Ojo, by a drunk naval rating.

Nigerian Navy
Nigerian Navy

A statement by the Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, stated that the alleged incident was said to have occurred at Gbamgbala Street, Elegushi, in Lekki area of Lagos State on March 19.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NN wishes to inform the general public that the rating in question had been apprehended and detained while due investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances.

“Furthermore, the Commander, NN Ship WEY at Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, paid a visit to Edo-Ojo’s family on March 24, to empathise and confirm the condition of their son.

“Equally, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, has directed that the rating if found culpable will be appropriately punished in line with extant provisions of the Armed Forces Act.“

The NN assured the general public that the service was not unmindful of the place of discipline, professionalism and respect of the civil populace by its personnel in the discharge of their duties.

Accordingly, the service assured the general populace of its commitment to the respect and protection of law abiding citizens.

“The service will also ensure that appropriate punishment is meted to any of its personnel that violate extant regulations and Standard Operating Procedure.“

