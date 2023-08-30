ADVERTISEMENT
Navy arrest 5 stowaways trying to flee due to harsh economy in Nigeria

Damilare Famuyiwa

Following their arrest, the stowaways, who were all arrested on Saturday onboard a vessel, MRC NARTHA, blamed their action on the economic hardship in the country.

Nigeria Navy
Nigeria Navy

The stowaways who were arrested onboard a vessel, MRC NARTHA, were identified as Efiong Okon (44), Ayewuni Daniel (27), Ajagboma Asiko (29), Adebanjo Ayewumi (23) and Christian Joseph (25).

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

According to Commander NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Kolawole Olumide Oguntuga, who confirmed the arrest, the five stowaways were evacuated from the vessel by a naval patrol team deployed to provide security at the Lagos anchorage.

Oguntuga said the operation was carried out in the late hours of Saturday following a tip-off.

Their arrest took place within the vicinity of the Lagos anchorage, while they were attempting to clandestinely exit the country via the vessel.

“Found in their possession are three mobile phones, personal effects and cash sum of ₦‎7,900. These confiscated items are now under official custody as evidence in the ongoing investigation.

“The NNS BEECROFT patrol team’s swift and efficient response underscore the Navy’s dedication under the watch of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, towards maintaining the security and integrity of the country’s maritime borders,” he added.

Oguntuga said the apprehended stowaways were under the custody of the navy, insisting that the Nigerian Navy was cooperating with relevant authorities to prosecute the suspects.

