Reports say Leading Seaman Umar Sahid Abubakar inflicted knife wounds on the left upper cheek and back waist of one Bernard Ababio out of anger.

According to a report by Starrfm.com.gh, the suspect lost his temper after met Bernard Ababio and his wife Linda Akosua Buabeng on their matrimonial bed at Ketan having sex.

After the incident, Sahid Abubakar hurried to the Sekondi Police station to lodge a complaint against Bernard Ababio for biting his index finger during the confrontation.

Interestingly, while Leading Seaman Umar Sahid Abubakar was writing his statement, Bernard also arrived at the same Sekondi police station to lodge a case of assault.

READ ALSO: Mahama feeds Stan Dogbe to pamper him on his birthday (video)

Although both officers were at the police station to complain about assault, Abubakar was arrested, ostensibly due to the severity of the injury suffered by Bernard Ababio compared to his.

Starrfm.com.gh further reported the Secondi Police as having told Empire News’ Emmanuel Ohene-Gyan that Sahid Abubakar had in his possession a military backpack containing one set of military uniform, one white singlet, a pair of jeans trousers, a pair of cotton trousers, one blue-black shirt, one T-shirt, one wristwatch, a pair of canvass, one Pepsodent toothpaste, one AV cable belonging to his rival Airforce personnel Bernard Ababio.

Bernard Ababio was issued with a police medical form for treatment while Sahid Abubakar has been detained at Naval Base Sekondi to assist with investigation.