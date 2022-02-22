RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Native doctor jailed 7 years for impersonation in Minna

A Chief Magistrates Court in Minna has sentenced a 31-year-old native doctor, Yakubu Alikwara, to seven years imprisonment for impersonation.

Alikwara was docked on four counts of conspiracy, impersonation, extortion and being in possession of military kits.

In her ruling, Magistrate Hauwa Kulu, ordered the convict to pay a fine of N10, 000 or a prison term of three months for count one, and N100, 000 fine or prison term of three years for count two.

Kulu also ordered him to pay N10, 000 fine or jail term of three months for count three and fine of N150, 000 or serve four years imprisonment for count four, with all prison terms to run concurrently.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Bello Mohammed, told the court that the convict, on Jan. 24, went to Kaffin Koro police station and secured the release of an impounded motorcycle.

The convict was dressed in a military camouflage and claimed to be a sergeant in the Nigeria Army when he went to the police station.

Mohammed said the convict was arrested on suspicion of being a fake army officer and when a search was conducted on his house, fake Nigeria Air Force forms and military kits were recovered.

The prosecutor added that during police investigation, it was discovered that the convict conspired with one Umar Shehu, now at large.

The two conspired and extorted N345, 000 from four persons under the pretext of recruiting them into the Army.

He said the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 97, 132, 133 and 292 of the Penal Code Law.

Alkwara had pleaded guilty to all the charges and begged the court for leniency.

