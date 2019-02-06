Over the past year, the case of incest took a turn for the outrageous as cases became more rampant. Fathers were raping their own daughters. A father even impregnated his daughter.

Today, news reports place Edo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Magdalene Ohenhen, as a vocal presence against the infamous spikes in men raping and impregnating their own daughters. This reportedly happened earlier today after the honourable joined a protest at the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) Centre in Benin, Edo State.

According to Punch Metro, the protest which was organized by Brave Heart Initiative for Youth and Women (BHI), headed by Lady Grace Osakue was reportedly to demand justice for 17-year-old Gift Alonge, whom her father impregnated.

Her father is a man named Jacob Alonge who forced Gift to undergo a terrible abortion process after impregnating her in 2017, only to impregnate her again in 2018.

While speaking at the protest, Lady Osakwe said, “It’s a very sad situation. Edo State is becoming something else, and the earlier we stop it, the better for us. It is becoming a normal thing in Edo State for men to impregnate their own daughters.

“Men of Edo State, it’s time we stopped all this. Edo State forbids it, it is a taboo. We are begging Edo men to stop sleeping with their daughters, it is an abomination.”

Earlier, Osakue disclosed that Gift Alonge, her uncle, Mr. Ukere Adagbogu, and two members of BHI, Rhoda Braimoh and Promise Ezekiel, lost their lives in an accident while on their way from Igarra, to attend a court sitting in Benin. She also talked about a man who had been sleeping with his own daughter for 10 years.

Sensationally, Osakue talked about how Jacob Alonge, who had initially pleaded guilty to his crimes changed his plea after news that the alleged victim had died with her supporters.

She said, “At Ososo Police Division, Jacob Alonge made a confessional statement and the case was transferred to the Family Unit of the State CID in Benin. He was arraigned before court and he pleaded guilty to the charges.

“On 16th of January, 2019, when the court was to pass its sentence, a terrible accident occurred wherein the pregnant Miss Gift Alonge — the sexually-abused victim; her uncle, Mr. Ukere Adagbogu, two members of BHI’s intervention team, Ms Rhoda Braimoh and Ms Promise Ezekiel, on their way from Igarra to the court sitting in Benin City, lost their lives.

“The case was adjourned till 23rd January, 2019. On that day, the accused person, sensing that key witnesses in the case were no longer alive to testify, changed his plea of ‘guilty’ to that of ‘not guilty.'”

Osakue alleged that the accused, who is reputed to be a powerful native doctor, may have used magic wand to cause the accident that claimed the lives of the victims.

Chairman of NUJ, Edo State Council, Sir Roland Osakue, has since queried, “He has pleaded guilty to a plea, why was the law not applied to him on that same day?”

Osakwe has also claimed that Alonge, being a reputed native doctor might have caused his daughter’s death.