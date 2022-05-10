Native doctor arrested after collecting N10m ransom over kidnap victim

The suspects who were between the ages of 27 and 36, on Saturday, October 20, 2021, conspired and kidnapped one Amechi Oguama.

Having collected the ransom, the suspects failed to release the victim in their custody, leaving his family in agony.

Disclosing their arrest, Enugu Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Daniel Ndukwe said the suspects were all apprehended between Tuesday, March 22, and Thursday, March 24, by the Commissioner of Police Monitoring Unit.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspects, who hail from Akpugo in the Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state, were members of a criminal gang that specialised in kidnapping.

“The newly arrested suspects confessed to having been actively involved in the kidnapping of the said victim and the receipt of ransom of over N10 million by the criminal gang. One Berretta pistol with 1.9mm round of live ammunition was recovered from them.

“Meanwhile, the suspects will be further arraigned in court and prosecuted alongside the previous suspects once supplementary investigation into the case is concluded.”