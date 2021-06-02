National Identity Management Commission appoints Spectranet 4G for NIN enrollment

According to Ajay, these locations are already in operation with added manpower to attend to the need of anyone desirous of enrolling for the National identity Number. It is a service we are offering for both Spectranet customers and other members of the public that are yet to register for the National Identity Number. The service can be availed free of cost, in the comfort of Spectranet exclusive shops located at convenient distances from various localities in these four cities.

“We would urge our customers and their Friends & Family to get themselves enrolled for NIN in a hassle-free manner without the need to stand in long queues. I would further urge them to hurry up and not to keep this enrolment pending till 30th June 2021, the date fixed as the last date by the Federal Government “, he added.

Pulse Nigeria

As a leading ISP brand, we are thankful to NIMC, for considering us worthy of delivering this critical task in the middle of the challenges confronting Nigerians in registering for NIN, we are extremely glad to render the service that will keep our fellow citizens connected to the internet in a safe manner.

Before the approval of Spectranet as a NIN registering entity, Spectranet unveiled a special portal( https://unin.spectranet.com.ng/) for its subscribers to register their NIN numbers as well as linking it up with their Spectranet SIM modem.

About Spectranet 4G LTE:

Spectranet Limited was the first Internet Service Provider (ISP) to launch 4G LTE internet service in Nigeria. The brand is known for providing affordable, faster and more reliable internet broadband to Nigerian homes and offices through 4G LTE Ultrabroadband technologies- Home Fiber (FTTx) and Fiber-On-air (WTTx). Its internet service is currently available across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt. Its state-of-the-art network ensures high-speed internet connectivity for the customers.

Spectranet 4G LTE is a recipient of multiple awards for Best Internet Service and 4G LTE Provider in Nigeria in 2016, 2017,2018,2019 and 2020.

Please visit www.spectranet.com.ng