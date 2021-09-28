RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NASCON announces artist Timothy Undiandeye as the winner of Dangote Salt Art Challenge 2021

Abuja based creative artist, Timothy Undiandeye, has been announced winner of the 2021 edition of the Dangote Salt Art Challenge, a creative art competition targeted at artist across the country.

Photo Credit: L-R: Chief Financial Officer, NASCON Allied Industries PLC, Mrs. Aderemi Saka, Overall Winner, Dangote Salt Art Challenge 2, Timothy Undiandeye Head of Marketing, NASCON Allied Industries PLC, Olusegun Ajala; at the Dangote Salt Art Challenge 2 Prizes presentation in Lagos on Saturday 25th September 2021.
Timothy’s winning art, created using salt, “gender-based violence” targeted at women a phenomenon he said deeply rooted in gender inequality was the focus of his presentation. He was announced the winner at the prize presentation event held Saturday morning at the Lily gate Hotel, Lekki, Lagos. He received a cash prize of N500, 000.

He beat over 600 artist in a rigorous selection process, at the event; the first and second runner up in the top three category also walked away with cash prizes. In third Place Mr. Taiwo Isimi, walked away with the sum of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200,000), First runner-up Mr. Ibrahim Jamiu, walked away with Three Hundred Thousand Naira (N300,000)

The Executive Director Commercial, NASCON Allied Industries Plc (A subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited) Hajiya Fatima Aliko-Dangote in her welcome address shared by Olusegun Ajala the Head of Marketing; she commended the artist for their outstanding entries. She also stated that Dangote Salt was proud to deliver an annual platform to recognize and reward the unlimited potential and creativity in Nigerian Youths.

