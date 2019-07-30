The defendant, Miss Oluwaseun Oluwatobi whose address was not provided, has been charged with unlawful sexual assault.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that Oluwaseun on July 16 at Cillaville School Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos, sexually assaulted the three-year-old girl.

Emuerhi said the defendant was arrested by the police after a case was reported at the Gender Section, Ikeja Police Command.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 264 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, admitted Oluwatobi, to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Sule-Amzat also ordered that one of the sureties must be related to the defendant.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 7, for mention.