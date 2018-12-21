MITSUBISHI Motors has once again made the headlines with its recent recognition by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association, NAJA, Awards at the 2018 edition held in Lagos.

Massilia Motors, sole distributor of Mitsubishi vehicles in Nigeria, a joint venture consolidated with the CFAO group, was awarded the most innovative automotive brand in 2018 and the most outstanding SUV design for the recently launched Eclipse Cross model. The Mitsubishi L200 was also among the nominees for the best pick-up of the year.

This did not come as a surprise to many industry watchers as Massilia Motors has in recent times, been very innovative in its marketing push and has given a new look to its car showrooms. The company has also invested in its aftersales facility in Ijora and ensured continuous quality improvement. With the introduction of models such as the Pajero Sport and the Eclipse Cross, Massilia Motors offers customers sophisticated vehicles that are good value for money.

The brands new approach was seen during the unconventional launch of the Eclipse Cross at the Heineken Lagos Fashion Week where a virtual reality booth was set up for visitor to tour the vehicle through VR glasses. The company also collaborated with fashion designer Sisiano to create the ‘’Eclipse collection” inspired by the compact SUV.

Earlier this year, Massilia Motors celebrated the centenary anniversary of Mitsubishi Motors as part of its repositioning strategies. The event tagged the Heritage Week was one of its kind in the industry and was an opportunity to share milestones and achievements of the Japanese car manufacturer. It was a memorable week for the Mitsubishi Motors family and visitors with fun filled activities in the Victoria Island showroom in partnership with renowned brands, celebrities and influencers. In addition, giveaways were organized to reward Mitsubishi car owners for their patronage over the years.

Commenting on the NAJA Awards, Deputy Managing Director of Massilia Motors, Mr. Kunle Jaiyesimi stated: “we are delighted with the recognition. We will continue striving to find new ways to add value to our customers.”

Aside the Pajero Sport and Eclipse Cross, other models distributed by Massilia Motors include the ASX, Outlander, Pajero Suv and the L200 robust Pickup.

