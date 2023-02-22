ADVERTISEMENT
Naira Crisis: LASU official dies in bank queue while waiting to withdraw cash

Bayo Wahab

Adesola died while waiting for his turn to withdraw cash.

Lagos State University is the first institution in Nigeria to break Mass Communication into seven departments (Premium Times)
Adesola was a chief executive officer in charge of accounts at the university’s bursary department and an Executive Officer in the Accounts Department of the institution.

The bank reportedly allowed its customers to withdraw a maximum of N5,000, but Adesola died on the queue while waiting for his turn to withdraw cash.

Confirming the incident, the acting Coordinator for the Centre for Information and Public Relations, LASU, Mr. Olaniyi Jeariogbe, said Adesola’s death was “a rude shock.” adding that the university is saddened by the incident.

He, however, debunked the claim that the deceased was not one of the of deputy bursars of the university as reported by some media outlets.

He said, “Let me use this medium to clarify, especially those carrying fake news that the bursar or deputy bursar was deceased. Our bursar is Mr Saheed Olayinka, who has about four deputies and they are all in good condition as I speak to you. People should always confirm their reports from verified sources before jumping to conclusions.”

Jeariogbe added that the university would make an official statement on the development as soon as possible.

