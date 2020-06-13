Popular sports gaming site, NaijaBet.com, is asking those interested to stake their money on whether or not Bola Tinubu will run for highest office in the land come 2023.

The 2023 elections in Nigeria is still three years away but the political actors have begun scheming on how to grab power.

With several past state governors already positioning and posturing to contest the 2023 elections, a lot of rumours abound as to the interest of Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is a two-term governor of Lagos State in occupying the inner chambers of the Aso Villa.

Needless to say he was very instrumental in the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2011 elections and 2015 re-election.

There have been several speculations on the National Leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu declaring for Presidency 2023.

NaijaBet noted for its unique offerings and high odds, have created outright bet on Bola Tinubu to Declare for Presidency Yes or No

The last general elections witnessed a high level of participation by NaijaBet.com users predicting who will win the Presidential Elections, various amounts were won by over three thousand winners who predicted correctly Muhammadu Buhari’s victory over the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

The stakes are high again, with the Presidential Election 2023 around the corner.

