NAFDAC shuts down 2 water packaging firms for operating without approval

Philip Benu, State Coordinator, NAFDAC, Ogun 2 Office, Ota, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ota after the exercise, that the two companies failed to meet NAFDAC requirements for registration.

Benu said that the raid and enforcement were based on routine inspections by regulatory officers in Ogun 2 office, Ota. He said that the facilities of the two companies were placed on hold with NAFDAC seal and the companies were invited to the office for scrutiny when they were found operating without approval early in the year.

Benu added that at the time of the first inspection there was no body on ground to warrant immediate arrest for questioning at both facilities.

He said that in spite of the seal placed and letters of invitation dropped for the two companies to visit NAFDAC office in Ota, they remained adamant and went ahead to remove those seals placed at the entrances of both companies.

The NAFDAC state coordinator further said the two companies resumed production of unregistered water products with fake NAFDAC registration numbers, operating in a dirty and unhygienic environment.

"For anyone to produce any registered packaged product, you must have a building or adapted one which must meet the minimum requirements of NAFDAC.

“In addition, for you to get the NAFDAC number, we need to visit your site and ensure that the facilities are okay.

“It is after your product had passed through our laboratory test that NAFDAC would approve a number for you

“We also need to monitor such producers on routine basis to ensure that they are doing the right thing.”

Benu noted that what some of the people were doing was to get any place and buy machines without NAFDAC approval and start producing under one room apartment. He, however, said that the two companies had been stopped from producing any of the fake products and their machines for production had been evacuated to NAFDAC office in Ota.

Benu said that the enforcement would be a continuous exercise, adding that illegal producers should desist from such act and come and register at NAFDAC office in Ota. He said that NAFDAC was on surveillance and once anyone was caught, they would face the full wrath of the law.