ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NAFDAC shuts down 2 water packaging firms for operating without approval

News Agency Of Nigeria

The two companies failed to meet NAFDAC requirements for registration.

NAFDAC shuts down 2 water packaging firms for operating without approval [NAN]
NAFDAC shuts down 2 water packaging firms for operating without approval [NAN]

Recommended articles

Philip Benu, State Coordinator, NAFDAC, Ogun 2 Office, Ota, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ota after the exercise, that the two companies failed to meet NAFDAC requirements for registration.

Benu said that the raid and enforcement were based on routine inspections by regulatory officers in Ogun 2 office, Ota. He said that the facilities of the two companies were placed on hold with NAFDAC seal and the companies were invited to the office for scrutiny when they were found operating without approval early in the year.

Benu added that at the time of the first inspection there was no body on ground to warrant immediate arrest for questioning at both facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that in spite of the seal placed and letters of invitation dropped for the two companies to visit NAFDAC office in Ota, they remained adamant and went ahead to remove those seals placed at the entrances of both companies.

The NAFDAC state coordinator further said the two companies resumed production of unregistered water products with fake NAFDAC registration numbers, operating in a dirty and unhygienic environment.

"For anyone to produce any registered packaged product, you must have a building or adapted one which must meet the minimum requirements of NAFDAC.

“In addition, for you to get the NAFDAC number, we need to visit your site and ensure that the facilities are okay.

“It is after your product had passed through our laboratory test that NAFDAC would approve a number for you

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also need to monitor such producers on routine basis to ensure that they are doing the right thing.”

Benu noted that what some of the people were doing was to get any place and buy machines without NAFDAC approval and start producing under one room apartment. He, however, said that the two companies had been stopped from producing any of the fake products and their machines for production had been evacuated to NAFDAC office in Ota.

Benu said that the enforcement would be a continuous exercise, adding that illegal producers should desist from such act and come and register at NAFDAC office in Ota. He said that NAFDAC was on surveillance and once anyone was caught, they would face the full wrath of the law.

Benu said there was no hiding place for those producers, who produced without the approval of NAFDAC.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Abiodun pays primary, secondary school students in Ogun ₦10k

Governor Abiodun pays primary, secondary school students in Ogun ₦10k

UK vows to partner Enugu Govt on food production, agricultural development

UK vows to partner Enugu Govt on food production, agricultural development

Reps condemn rampant destruction of oil & gas pipelines in Nigeria

Reps condemn rampant destruction of oil & gas pipelines in Nigeria

PDP probes alleged ₦3.7trn budget padding to uncover facts swept under carpet

PDP probes alleged ₦3.7trn budget padding to uncover facts swept under carpet

Kwara Govt aids 2,019 farmers with agricultural assets for hardship relief

Kwara Govt aids 2,019 farmers with agricultural assets for hardship relief

Nobody asked for my evidence  —  Ningi accuses Senate of silencing him

Nobody asked for my evidence  —  Ningi accuses Senate of silencing him

Alex Otti promises to distribute palliative received from FG equitably

Alex Otti promises to distribute palliative received from FG equitably

I got over ₦200m for constituency projects; all senators are not equal - Ndume

I got over ₦200m for constituency projects; all senators are not equal - Ndume

Some kidnap incidents in FCT were staged-managed - Wike

Some kidnap incidents in FCT were staged-managed - Wike

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The tricycle rider died on the spot [Punch]

Refuse compactor falls off Lagos bridge, crushes tricycle rider to death

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Lagos mother attempted to end her baby’s life using Sniper over convulsions

Ogun Police confirm 9 injured in gas explosion [BBC]

Ogun Police confirm 9 injured in gas explosion

Fire destroys 2 substation transformers at Kano Transmission Company (The Will Nigeria)

Fire destroys 2 substation transformers at Kano Transmission Company