Mr. Francis stated that he thought that the Mega Millions promo sounded too cool to be true. “Sometimes I just ignore the text messages but it was so shocking when I was called that I had won. I just discovered that one could be a millionaire by simply recharging a 9mobile line. I am still in shock!

Adeoye Adekoya, 9mobile Regional Sales Manager, South West; Atose Francis, N1million winner and Oluwaseun Omisore, 9mobile Experience Centre Manager at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation in Ibadan.

The promo is designed to reward 90 lucky customers with N1 million daily, gift two smartphones every hour for 90 days and a grand prize of N10 million at the grand finale.

Mr. Francis, who joined a growing list of winners across the country in the ongoing Mega Millions Promo, paid glowing tribute to 9mobile for providing consistent reliable and efficient network for its numerous customers. Mr. Francis, who had just retrieved his 9mobile line barely 3 months ago after misplacing his first SIM card made the remarks as he picked up his N1million winning in the Mega Millions Promo.



In his words, “I have always had this very strong belief that 9mobile has a very efficient and reliable network. Ever since I have been using 9mobile, the network has been great. I don’t experience network issues while going about my work. That is the reason why I opted to stay with 9mobile when I misplaced my old phone because 9mobile provides dependable network.”



According to 9mobile’s Experience Center Manager at Ibadan, Mrs. Oluwaseun Omisore, the promo is designed to reward our esteemed customers and to welcome new customers to our network. “The Mega Millions Promo was designed to be very simple. All you need do is recharge 200 naira and above, to qualify for a phone and 1000 naira and above to qualify for 1 million naira prize daily. Also, customers who recharge up to ten thousand naira monthly over three months qualify for a chance to win the 10 million naira grand prize.”

