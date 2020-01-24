Policemen at Surulere Police Station in Ilorin, Kwara are yet to recover from the shock they got, after a mysterious man walked into their station to report the murder of a truck driver, whom he identified as Emmanuel Adegoke.

The mysterious man whose identity could not be identified, according to New Telegraph, gave the police vivid explanation of what led to Adegoke's death, the killer, and other information that helped the police establish the truth.

During his time at the station, the stranger was also said to have given phone numbers of the family members of the victim to the police, after which he was nowhere to be found.

How the stranger disappeared

It was gathered that while the policemen on duty at the station were trying to take the stranger's statement and ask further questions, he stepped out.

Thereafter, the policemen went round the station premises, looking for him, but he appeared to have simply disappeared into thin air.

Report authentication

Initially, the policemen didn't take the matter serious until they resolved to try the phone numbers the stranger dropped for them. It was then they learnt from the phone number owners that they had been looking for their missing husband and father.

After getting called by the police, Adegoke's family members quickly rushed to Kwara.

Alfa Jamiu allegedly killed Emmanuel Adegoke in order to steal the deceased's newly-purchased truck. [New Telegraph]

With the information given to them by the stranger, the police were able to arrest one Alfa Jamiu, who allegedly killed Adegoke.

The police learnt that Jamiu shot his friend to death, abandoned his body in the bush and made away with the victim’s truck. He had concluded plans to move the truck to Niger, with a buyer waiting for him, when police arrested him.

After Jamiu’s arrest and recovery of the truck, the case was transferred to the Lagos Police Command, which has jurisdiction on the case.

Adegoke was murdered in Agbowa, Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Police report

The investigation carried out by Kwara police has it that Adegoke was killed by his colleague, Jamiu, in order to take over his brand new truck, which was bought on hire purchase.

The deceased was in his village in Adamo, Ikorodu, when he got a call from Jamiu, who deceived him with a contract.

According to the police, Jamiu had told Adegoke that there was a contract for them to supply granite to a customer at Agbowa area of the state.

The deceased received the phone call at about 3:00 am on January 7, 2020, and had immediately dressed up for his appointment with Jamiu.

He was accompanied to the gate of their house by his wife, Grace, who bade him safe trip. The wife, now a widow, didn’t know that would be the last time she would see Adegoke.

Family member's account

Recounting how her husband left home to meet with Jamiu, Grace accounted that they were both sleeping together when Adegoke was called.

She said, “He told me before he left home, that his friend, Alfa Jamiu, called and had asked him to join him to supply five trucks of granite. Alfa Jamiu told my husband that he would allow him to supply two, while he would supply three. In fact, we were sleeping when Alfa Jamiu called, asking him to hurry and meet him. Before he stepped out of the house, I asked him who the Alfa was; he replied that I wouldn’t know him. He said that they were colleagues. I accompanied him to the gate. As he was walking away, he glanced back and asked me to pray for his safety. I then bid him farewell, not knowing that was the last time I would see him. I returned to the room to pray for his safety."

Grace further explained that she woke up again at about 6:30 a.m. and tried to call her husband. According to her, she just wanted to check on him and find out if they had supplied the granite.

She continued, “I tried his phone several times, but it was not going through. When my daughter noticed I was becoming worried, she urged me to relax, that her dad would return home safely. In spite of her assurance, I was still troubled. My daughter and I later went to Baba Aisha’s house, a family friend, to tell him about my worries and the fact that my husband’s phone was not going through. Baba Aisha told me to relax, that it might be network problem.”

Grace said she waited for some hours, hoping and praying that her husband would call, but he never did.

The deceased's daughter, Oyindamola narrated how the suspect confessed to the crime.

She said, "It was when we got to Ilorin that Jamiu confessed that he killed my dad. According to him, after my dad rushed out to meet him on that fateful day, they embarked on the journey to supply the supposed granite.

"On the way, Jamiu told my dad that he wanted to defecate. My dad also decided to use the opportunity to urinate. Jamiu said that as my dad was coming out from where he went to urinate, he shot him on his arm. My dad struggled with him, and in the process of the struggle, the second bullet hit him. Jamiu covered my dad’s body with leaves in the bush and went away with my dad’s truck.

“When Jamiu was asked where he concealed my dad’s corpse, he told us to go to Agbowa. We returned to Lagos and went straight to the area he directed us. We found my dad’s bloated corpse. The corpse was evacuated by policemen from Agbowa Police Station and taken to the mortuary.”

Oyindamola explained that the documents of the truck were found on Jamiu, which made the police to arrest him immediately.