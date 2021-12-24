Mystery fire guts petrol station in Awka

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that firefighters on the spot were able to contain the inferno from spreading to the neighbouring plaza and buildings

A manager of the the filling station, who identified himself as Ugo, said the standby tanker which was completely razed had no content.

Ugo commended the fire service officials and rescue volunteers for their efforts.

NAN reports that the fire incident was barely 10 days after three filling stations were also gutted in Onitsha.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra confirmed the incident.