The fire which emanated from yet to be identified source razed an empty petrol tanker, the lube house, part of the administrative block and some dispensing machines.
Mystery fire guts petrol station in Awka
The Mobil filling station at Unizik Junction, Awka axis of the Enugu-Onitsha expressway was on Thursday gutted by fire.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that firefighters on the spot were able to contain the inferno from spreading to the neighbouring plaza and buildings
A manager of the the filling station, who identified himself as Ugo, said the standby tanker which was completely razed had no content.
Ugo commended the fire service officials and rescue volunteers for their efforts.
NAN reports that the fire incident was barely 10 days after three filling stations were also gutted in Onitsha.
DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra confirmed the incident.
Ikenga said that officers of the command had cordoned of the area to prevent breakdown of law, adding that men of the fire service arrived the scene on time.
