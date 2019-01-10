A police statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, explained that the incident took place at about 2:15 p.m. at High Tension School Road, Ugwuagba Obosi.

It said that two short containers used as shop and apartment along High Tension School Road, Ugwuagba-Obosi were gutted by fire whose cause was yet to be ascertained.

”Consequently, the owner of affected containers, one Blessing Nwafor, was not around at the time of incident.

”Sadly, Nwafor reportedly left three of her Children inside the container and they were all burnt beyond recognition,” he said.

The statement added that police patrol team attached to Awada Division, led by one CSP Tony Adeyi, rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area and removed the charred remains of the victims.

He said that the remains of the trio had been deposited at hospital mortuary for autopsy after they were certified dead by a medical doctor in Obosi.

He said police had commenced investigation to ascertain circumstances of the incident.