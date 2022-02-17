RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

My wife is violent, chases me with cutlass – divorce seeker tells court

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 61-year-old man, Mr Steve Bashorun, on Thursday sued his wife, Oluwaseyi, before an Alagbado Customary Court in Lagos State, for alleged threat to life.

My wife violent, chases me with cutlass – divorce seeker tells court
My wife violent, chases me with cutlass – divorce seeker tells court

Steve, who resides at Ikola area of Lagos State, told the court that he had been married to 40-year-old Oluwaseyi for 17 years.

Recommended articles

He also accused his wife of failure to care for their three children, adding that Oluwaseyi lacked respect for his family members, especially his mother, before she died.

He said that he provided foodstuff for his household but could not earn his wife’s respect.

”My wife is violent and uses dangerous weapons such as cutlass, knife and pounding pestle to threaten me.

”Sometimes, after going through my phone call history and messages, she gets angry and threatens to kill me.

“Sometimes, I run away from home for months to my other woman’s place. I returned home in Dec. 2021, after staying away for nine months.

“She (Oluwaseyi) does not cook for me; she cooks for our children when she feels like; she only cooked for me when we married newly.

“My elder brother came to our house one evening and she refused to cook for him, she rained abuses on him, my brother never came to my house again,” the petitioner said.

Responding, Oluwaseyi denied exhibiting any violent behaviour but admitted that she refused to cook for her brother-in-law.

“The time I refused to cook for his brother was 17 years ago, I just gave birth to our first child at the time.

”We do not buy food outside, I make sure I cook for my children to eat and take to school.

“Also, I prepare dinner after closing from my shop around 9:00 p.m.,” she told the court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both the petitioner and the respondent said that they still loved each other.

The President of the court, Mr Alli Emmanuel, advised them to improve their conduct and maintain peace.

“Work on yourselves and maintain peace in the interest of the children, so as to live as responsible citizens.

Emmanuel adjourned the case until March 1 possible resolution of the conflict.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari condemns ritual killings, violent attacks against policemen

Buhari condemns ritual killings, violent attacks against policemen

Arewa group says they are ready to support Igbo Presidency in 2023

Arewa group says they are ready to support Igbo Presidency in 2023

Gbajabiamila says probe of Nigerian Correctional Service has nothing to do with Tinubu

Gbajabiamila says probe of Nigerian Correctional Service has nothing to do with Tinubu

Corps member dies, 6 to repeat national service in Sokoto

Corps member dies, 6 to repeat national service in Sokoto

Strike: ASUU exposed students to robbery and kidnapping last year - Rep

Strike: ASUU exposed students to robbery and kidnapping last year - Rep

Abba Kyari: 2 police officers suspended over alleged involvement in drug deal

Abba Kyari: 2 police officers suspended over alleged involvement in drug deal

2023 elections: Omo-Agege believes APC can supplant PDP in Delta

2023 elections: Omo-Agege believes APC can supplant PDP in Delta

2023: APC remains party to beat, says Nasarawa lawmaker

2023: APC remains party to beat, says Nasarawa lawmaker

Fuel Scarcity: PDP advises Buhari to quit his position as Petroleum Minister

Fuel Scarcity: PDP advises Buhari to quit his position as Petroleum Minister

Trending

28-year-old home teacher pregnant for my 19-year-old son – Ghanaian man cries

Sad and worried man (stock photo)

Ghanaian lady finds mentally-ill mother in town, spends good time with her (video)

Ghanaian lady and a mentally-ill woman

Ghana Card now e-passport to be used in 44,000 airports worldwide

Ghana card

65-year-old woman deported from the UK becomes homeless as tenant sells her house

Florence Owanogo