My wife is violent, chases me with cutlass – divorce seeker tells court

He also accused his wife of failure to care for their three children, adding that Oluwaseyi lacked respect for his family members, especially his mother, before she died.

He said that he provided foodstuff for his household but could not earn his wife’s respect.

”My wife is violent and uses dangerous weapons such as cutlass, knife and pounding pestle to threaten me.

”Sometimes, after going through my phone call history and messages, she gets angry and threatens to kill me.

“Sometimes, I run away from home for months to my other woman’s place. I returned home in Dec. 2021, after staying away for nine months.

“She (Oluwaseyi) does not cook for me; she cooks for our children when she feels like; she only cooked for me when we married newly.

“My elder brother came to our house one evening and she refused to cook for him, she rained abuses on him, my brother never came to my house again,” the petitioner said.

Responding, Oluwaseyi denied exhibiting any violent behaviour but admitted that she refused to cook for her brother-in-law.

“The time I refused to cook for his brother was 17 years ago, I just gave birth to our first child at the time.

”We do not buy food outside, I make sure I cook for my children to eat and take to school.

“Also, I prepare dinner after closing from my shop around 9:00 p.m.,” she told the court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both the petitioner and the respondent said that they still loved each other.

The President of the court, Mr Alli Emmanuel, advised them to improve their conduct and maintain peace.

“Work on yourselves and maintain peace in the interest of the children, so as to live as responsible citizens.