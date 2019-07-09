Wasiu, who lives in Ayegun in Ibadan testified to the court's president, Chief Ademola Odunade that his wife was wayward, stubborn as well as a habitual fighter,

“My lord, I had married Sadiya before I realised that she was not capable of handling a smooth relationship as a wife.

“I noticed that she became so stubborn that nobody can talk to her. If I advice or instruct her on any matter concerning both of us, Sadiya chooses to do whatever she likes.

“Worst still, she usually rain curses on me and doesn’t mean well for me and my family.

“Recently, when nothing was wrong with me, Sadiya called her mother on mobile phone, telling her that I was dead.

“She keeps fighting me due to her troublesome nature and there is no more love between us,” Wasiu said.

The respondent however, denied all the allegations levelled against her after she had consented to the suit.

Sadiya who earned her livelihood as a farmer, also contended that her husband constantly beats her.

“I did my best to take care of Wasiu and his mother, but he never appreciated it,” Sadiya told the court.

Odunade in his judgment said it was clear from the court’s observation, there was no more love between Wasiu and Sadiya, hence, the need to dissolve their union.

He granted custody of the first child produced by the union to Sadiya and allowed Wasiu to take the other.

The judge also ordered the plaintiff to pay N5,000 as the child’s monthly feeding allowance in addition to been responsible for her education and other welfare.