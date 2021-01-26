Ojo, in his petition, alleged:” she keeps travelling without my consent. Her lover sent her a text message on preparations for their wedding.

”Martha is also threatening to kill me and inherit my property,” he alleged.

The petitioner also told the court that he reported the matter to his in-laws and they advised him to divorce their daughter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the respondent has always been absent in court without sending correspondence, to explain why she will be absent from court.

The presiding judge, Jemilu Jega, further adjourned the matter until Jan. 26, to enable Martha appear before the court.