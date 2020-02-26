Abdulahi, who resides in Ojo area in Ibadan while testifying in a divorce petition filed by his wife in a Mapo Customary Court, Ibadan, alleged that his wife also recently invited one of her several lovers to a family function.

“My lord, I have reported Yetunde to her relatives, complaining about her adulterous atrocities.

”I have caught her on a man’s laps in her parents’ house while on an unannounced visit.

”She keeps disgracing me and I don’t want the children to be given to her because she will corrupt them,” Abdullahi said.

Earlier in her petition, Yetunde, a fashion designer who resides in Foko area of Ibadan, cited threat to life as the major reason she filed for dissolution of her 16-year-old marriage.

She told the court that her husband was troublesome.

“I am not safe in his home. He threatens me with broken bottle probably due to the cannabis he smokes.

“Aside from the fact that he fights all around the streets, Abdullahi also steals my money.

“Please give me custody of the children because I don’t want them to be like him in any way,” Yetunde pleaded with the court.

Delivering judgment, Ademola Odunade, President of the court, who led two other Arbitrators dissolved the marriage in the interest of peace.

Odunade awarded custody of the two children to Abdulahi but ordered Yetunde to approach the court anytime she desired seeing the children.

The president advised spouses to be very careful with their attitudes as it might make or mar their relationships and even tell on what their children become in future.