Testifying on Thursday before Chief Ademola Odunade, the court’s President, Moruff said that he decided to file the suit because his wife kept creating problems for him and neighbours.

He said: “When I noticed Shakirat’s act of hooliganism, I cautioned her several times, but she remained adamant.

“In fact, she fought one of our neighbours to the extent that the person was hospitalised.

“When I saw that her misbehaviour was getting out of hand, I decided to abandon her for another area entirely although I still visit her occasionally.

“Then, I rented another apartment for Shakirat and furnished it because she had earlier sold off the properties in the first apartment.

“Worse still, she stopped the children from going to school in spite of the fact that I constantly pay their school fees.

“In fact, Shakirat got me arrested at Sanyo Police Station where I was locked up simply because I accused her of not giving me access to our children.

“Please, separate us, I no longer love her.”

Shakirat, who consented to the suit, refuted some of the allegations leveled against her.

She accused her husband of being fetish and abandoning the family.

“My children stopped going to school because Moruf abandoned us and there was nothing to spend on their education.

“I eventually relocated to Osogbo because of his irresponsibility.

“Also, also anytime Moruf finishes sleeping with me, he consumes palm oil and I don’t know the reason for his action,” Shakirat said.

Odunade, after listening to both parties, pronounced the marriage dissolved, citing threat to life.

He however, awarded custody of the three children to Shakirat and directed Moruf to pay N15,000 as the children’s feeding allowance.

The arbitrator also ordered the complainant to be responsible for their education and other welfare needs.