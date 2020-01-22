Testifying, Adedamola, said that he was fed up with everything about his wife because she has made herself “a public tap.”

”Fausat is notorious in the surrounding environment for adultery that many people had called him to beware.

“When it became glaring to me that Fausat was also sleeping with a given community leader in the environment, I had to relocate from the area because of the danger of hooligans attacking me.

“Since she went away with the children, their lives have not been the same because they now live in abject poverty, looking petty and dirty.

“My lord, Fausat cannot even rear the 100 chickens that I bought for business, let alone the children,” Adedamola explained.

The defendant consented to the suit, but denied all the allegations leveled against her.

Fausat, a hairdresser said that she regretted her decision to marry Adedamola.

“The most dangerous adulterer I have ever seen is Adedamola because there is no where he cannot fornicate.

“When there is a dispute between both of us sometime ago, he gave the hair drier he bought for me to one of his concubines just to sleep with her.

“As regards the community leader he referred to, I was not a concubine to that man, but I married him fully.

“Adedamola abandoned me for four years with nothing and I had made up my mind to remarry.

“Four years after, Adedamola kept disturbing me. I knew that I was no longer interested in him, but I kept fooling him to make him feel that I still had flair for him.

“The reason why I don’t want him to take custody of the children is that he cannot guarantee their safety because he is diabolic.

“Adedamola is currently married to my former close friend; both of them can plot against the children,” Fausat said.

In his ruling, Chief Ademola Odunade, ordered the couple to produce the three children as well as their relatives in court.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 3 for judgment.