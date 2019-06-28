A 30-year-old woman, Adeyemi Adepoju, on Friday alleged that the father of her son, Adenihun Adepoju, denied the paternity of their only son in order to run away from responsibilities.

Adeyemi made the allegation at the Grade “C” Customary Court sitting in Iseyin while responding to the plea of her son’s father to have possession of the nine year old boy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Adenihun had approached the court seeking an order to have possession of the boy.

“We had the baby by mistake and I did not wish to get married for just that reason. I just want her to bring my son so I can look after him properly.

“I have tried several times to see my son, but she wouldn’t allow me as if she had him alone, please order her to bring the boy to me,” he pleaded.

In her response, Adeyemi objected to the claims, telling the court that: “He initially denied the pregnancy, saying I should look for the father, how can he now say he wants to see or have him?

“For good nine years, this irresponsible man ran away from responsibilities. Now, the boy is grown up and doing well with his academics and all of a sudden he wants to claim to be a father.

“My lord, ask him what he has contributed to the boy’s life apart from impregnating me. My lord, no way! I can’t surrender my son,” she said.

Delivering judgment on the matter, the President of the Court, Chief Adelodun Raheem, said the court must be convinced that Adenihun was ready and capable to take custody of the boy.

He, therefore, asked Adenihun to pay N15,000 to the court registrar monthly for a period of 12 months for the boy’s upkeep to express his readiness.