My neighbour said she slapped me to see if my wife will react- witness tells court

A 37-year-old veterinary doctor, Akor Kenneth, told a Grade I Area Court, Kubwa that his neighbour, Mrs Juliana Umana slapped him to see his wife’s reaction.

The police charged Umana with criminal force and assault.

Being led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Babajide Olanipekun, Kenneth said he resides at Arab Road extension, Kubwa, Abuja.

”We experienced drainage system problems in the compound and I had an agreement with the defendant’ s husband on how to solve it.

”On Nov.10, 2020 while discussing and negotiating with other neighbours on the lingering problem, the defendant came in and slapped me in front of her husband and two other neighbours.

”The defendant said she slapped me to get my wife to fight her,” he said.

Kenneth said he left the premises because he was tempted to react and tried to get an apology.

”They were not forthcoming so I reported the case at the Byazhin police station,” he said.

The prosecution counsel tendered the witness statement which was admitted as exhibit.

The judge, Muhammad Adamu adjourned the matter until Sept. 10 for continuation of hearing.

