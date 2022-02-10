RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

My mother in-law ruined my marriage – man tells court

News Agency Of Nigeria

A businessman, Mr Uchenna Okolie, In Thursday prayed a Customary Court in Jikwoyi to grant him divorce on grounds that his marriage has been ruined by his mother-in-law.

The respondent who resides in Abuja, said this in a divorce petition he filed.

“My mother-In-law has ruined my marriage. She is ill-tempered and hated me I lost my job.

“Whenever she comes to the house to render post-natal care to my wife, she will orders me around. Anything I do to make her happy gets her angry. Whenever she is in my house, there is never peace.” He said

The petitioner told the court that his mother in-law instigated his wife against him.

“My mother in-law is always causing trouble between my wife and I.

“I left the house after one of this quarrels and when I came back in the evening, I discovered that she had moved everything in my apartment, including my wife and my children.

“Every effort to get my wife and children failed since then.

“It is on this grounds that I seek to divorce my wife, and get custody of my two children,” he said.

The respondent, Ijeoma, who is a stay-at-home mum, was not present in court.

The presiding judge Labaran Gusau, adjourned the matter until Feb. 28 for cross-examination and hearing

