RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

My mother-in-law asked me to poison my step children – Woman tells court

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ms Christina Jacob told a Makurdi Upper Area Court that her mother-in-law asked her to poison her step-children.

My mother-in-law asked me to poison my step children – Woman tells court.
My mother-in-law asked me to poison my step children – Woman tells court.

Testifying in a divorce petition, Jacob said that her marriage with Mr Linus Obeya, has broken down irretrievably.

Recommended articles

She also prayed the court for custody of their two children.

”I met Obeya sometime in 2010 in Lagos. I got pregnant in 2013 but my husband contracted out the marriage introductions since in Igala tradition, pregnant women can not be married off.

”I endured untold hardship, suffering and starvation while in the marriage both from my mother-in-law and my husband.

“I later discovered that he has four children from different women. When I confronted him he said I should go to hell.

“However, my mother-in-law told me that if I was not ready to stay with her son and his children I should poison them."

Jacob further prayed the court to help her recover her plates, a big generator, chairs, bed, and N150, 000, being money she loaned her husband.

She also asked the court to order the ex husband to continue paying the children school fees and money for upkeep.

In his defence, Obeya, who accepted the request for divorce, urged the court to grant him custody of his children.

”My wife hid the fact that she was a divorcee until she got pregnant in 2013.

“I cook and do everything for her. She threatened to poison me on several occasions.

“Yes, I have four children from three women. I lost one of the children in 2018. All these children have never stayed with us,” he said.

He insisted that Jacob never loaned him a dine.

Magistrate Rose Iyorshe adjourned the case until Oct. 29 for judgment.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

10 countries where prostitution is legal

10 countries where prostitution is legal

'Fela Kuti was so hard'- Rap mogul Jay Z on why he included Fela's record in the soundtrack of new Netflix movie 'The Harder They Fall'

'Fela Kuti was so hard'- Rap mogul Jay Z on why he included Fela's record in the soundtrack of new Netflix movie 'The Harder They Fall'

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Ghanaian artiste commits suicide after ‘friend’ said ‘kill yourself’ on his post

Ghanaian artiste commits suicide after ‘friend’ said ‘kill yourself’ on his post

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

Ever heard about the massacred souls that haunt Iva Valley in Enugu?

Ever heard about the massacred souls that haunt Iva Valley in Enugu?

Man in court as CCTV captures him using phone to secretly film woman inside toilet

Man in court as CCTV captures him using phone to secretly film woman inside toilet

Trending

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Single mother of 9 children sentenced to death despite her cry for mercy

Single mother of 9 children sentenced to death despite her cry for mercy

DSS arraigns teenage girl for circulating nude video of retired Bayelsa Permanent Secretary

DSS agents (image used for illustration) [TheCable]

Man in court as CCTV captures him using phone to secretly film woman inside toilet

Man in court as CCTV captures him using phone to secretly film woman inside toilet