My marriage was built on deception, falsehood - Businessman tells court

News Agency Of Nigeria

Testifying before the court on Friday, Huwai said: ”I discovered four days after our marriage that our marriage was built on lies.

“I caught her cheating online with a man. She told him that she was single.“

Narrating his ordeal, he alleged that Promise had a miscarriage and when he asked her what happened, she said even if she had delivered the baby, the baby would have died.

“I asked her what she meant by that but she didn’t give me any tangible explanation.”

Huwai, who pleaded with the court to grant his application for divorce, said ”I am not sure she wants to make a home.”

According to him, the respondent also lied to him about her age.

Promise who was not in court, sent in a letter stating reasons for her absence.

The Judge, Mrs Thelma Baba, adjourned the matter until Aug. 17 for hearing.

