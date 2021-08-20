My husband was faithful when he was poor - Woman leaves marriage over infidelity

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Stephanie and Geofrey Ode dissolved today.

“Both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go on his or her separate ways unmolested; the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavours.”

Koledoye gave the custody of the three children to Stephanie and ordered Geofrey to pay N20, 000 monthly for their feeding and also be responsible for their education and welfare.

The 39-year-old trader, Stephanie, had earlier approached the court to terminate her marriage accusing her husband of adultery.

”My husband was a loving, caring and faithful when he was poor until he became rich.

”A businessman, based in London started sending him cars and power bikes to sell. When money began flowing in, he started flirting around with different women.

“He comes home late and drunk, sometimes, he will not even come home for days."

The petitioner said that Geofrey does not care for her nor the children.

The mother of three accused husband of abandonment.

She pleaded with the court to terminate the union and allow her to return the bride price in line with their custom.