Wife seeks divorce from husband who wants to kill her with too much sex

”Lawal and I have been married for 14 years now. He is an unrepentant drunk who has no human kindness in him.

”He devotes his time to beer consumption, beating and forcing me to have sex with him. He does not provide for my children.

”I cannot stand him anymore,” she said.

She further pleaded with the court to restrain her husband from calling her mobile phone or visiting her apartment.

Lawal, however, prayed the court to pacify his wife to remain with him.

”I am remorseful and turned my life around. I have stopped drinking alcohol. I am ready to start giving the children feeding money,” Lawal, a fashion designer said.