Wife seeks divorce from husband who wants to kill her with too much sex

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A mother of three, Olamide Lawal, on Friday pleaded with a Grade ‘A’ Customary Court in Mapo, Ibadan to grant her divorce on grounds that her husband, Saheed Lawal, engages her with too much sex.

In her petition, Olamide who lives in Ibadan also accused her husband of being a drunk.

Lawal and I have been married for 14 years now. He is an unrepentant drunk who has no human kindness in him.

”He devotes his time to beer consumption, beating and forcing me to have sex with him. He does not provide for my children.

”I cannot stand him anymore,” she said.

She further pleaded with the court to restrain her husband from calling her mobile phone or visiting her apartment.

Lawal, however, prayed the court to pacify his wife to remain with him.

”I am remorseful and turned my life around. I have stopped drinking alcohol. I am ready to start giving the children feeding money,” Lawal, a fashion designer said.

Mrs S.M. Akintayo, the President of the Court, who adjourned the matter until March 1 for judgment, advised the couple to maintain peace.

