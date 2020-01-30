The petitioner said she married Owolabi in 2012.

“I am not enjoying my sleep again. My husband is avoiding me in bed and has refused to make love to me. He is starving me of sex.

“Even when I try to make a move, he snubs me on bed. He also beats me,” she said.

She also said that the three of their four children, lived with the defendant’s parents while the only girl, lives with her.

She prayed the court to give her custody of the three boys.

She also prayed the court to order Owolabi to pay N20, 000 as feeding allowance monthly.

The respondent was not present in the court to react to the wife’s allegation.

The Presiding Judge, Mr Abdulhameed Aliyu, adjourned the case until March 4, for continuation of hearing and for the defendant to appear before the court.