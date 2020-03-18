Abdullahi pleaded with the court to dissolve her marriage, saying that her husband, who is a civil servant, neglected her and her three-year- old son.

”My husband was married to another woman. He divorced her on the grounds of infidelity, before he married me.

”He remarried her after a while. I asked him to go for an HIV test but he refused.

”I have been living with my parents in the the past two years.

”I beg for a divorce,” she said.

The respondent who was in court, refused to defend himself.

After listening to the petitioner, the presiding Judge, Mr Lawal Suleiman, granted the prayer of Abdullahi, saying: ”all efforts to reconcile the parties has failed”.

Suleiman ordered Abdullahi and Ibrahim to go their separate ways after the effort to reconcile them failed.

He also ordered the respondent to allow the petitioner access into his house to move her belongings.

The judge also ordered Ibrahim to send monthly allowance to the petitioner for the upkeep of their son.

”Violation of any of the order made by the court will amount to contempt and shall be treated with the appropriate sanctions,” Suleiman held.