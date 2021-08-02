RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

My husband pounds me, starves me of food, divorce seeking woman tells court

A housewife, Hadiza Jibril, who accused her husband, Aliyu, of beating her has begged a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State to dissolve her marriage.

Jibril, also accused her husband of starving her of food.

Aliyu, a businessman who resides within Kaduna metropolis, denied beating or starving his wife of food.

He accused her of taking phone calls from her former lovers.

“I overheard her in a call conversation with a man from Kano. He asked when she would be visiting him in Kano.

”When they finished their conversation, I confronted her and she apologised”, he said.

He said that his wife, who is a divorcee, wants to leave him to remarry her former husband.

After listening to the parties, the Judge, Nuhu Falalu advised the couple to explore an out of court settlement.

He also ordered the defendant to settle his differences with his wife.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 16 for report of settlement.

