My husband loves his dog more than me, divorce-seeking wife tells court

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

“My husband loves his dog more than he loves me,” a divorce-seeking trader, Mrs Rashidat Ogunniyi, claimed before an Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Thursday.

Forty-year-old Rashidat, who is seeking dissolution of her 12-year-old marriage, told the court that her husband, Kazeem, was only concerned about the welfare of his dog.

“Kazeem is an irresponsible husband and father, he lacks care and love for me and our children.

“He only cares about the health, happiness and safety of his dog. He always showers the dog with compliments,” Rashidat said.

The petitioner also said that Kazeem was domineering and violent.

“My husband turned me into a punching bag, he beats me at the slightest provocation.

“There was a day he beat me in public and tore my clothe.

“He once gathered my clothes and wanted to burn them but for timely intervention of our Imam who came to the scene and stopped him,” she said.

The mother of three said that she had not been at peace since she got married.

According to her, Kazeem encouraged their children to steal her money and give him so he could buy phones for them.

Rashidat prayed the court to dissolve the marriage, saying that she no longer loved Kazeem.

“I live every minute of my life in fear. Save me from the cruel hands of my husband and grant me the custody of our children,” she prayed.

The News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) reports that Kazeem was not in court to respond to the allegations.

NAN gathered that Kazeem had been served hearing notices several times but he did not show up.

The Court President, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, adjourned the case until Jan. 18 for judgment.

