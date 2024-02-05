My husband is violent, he hits me with hammer - Businesswoman seeks for divorce
The woman also told the court that her husband is doubting the paternity of their son.
The petitioner made the allegation in a divorce petition she filed against her estranged husband before the court.
“My husband is a violent man. He is short-tempered and he throws dangerous things at me.
”He uses a hammer on me. I have been going through martial torture. It is even more severe now than when we were newly married.
“Now he beats me in the form of our children with whatever he can lay his hands on.
”I pray the court to dissolve our marriage,” she said.
She also told the court that her husband locks the storage room where foodstuffs are kept. The petitioner also told the court that her husband was doubting the paternity of their son.
Responding, Ozor, denied the allegation. The presiding judge, Doocivir Yawe, adjourned the matter until February 20, for a hearing.
