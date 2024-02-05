ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

My husband is violent, he hits me with hammer - Businesswoman seeks for divorce

News Agency Of Nigeria

The woman also told the court that her husband is doubting the paternity of their son.

My husband is violent, he hits me with hammer - Businesswoman seeks for divorce (zambiadailynation)
My husband is violent, he hits me with hammer - Businesswoman seeks for divorce (zambiadailynation)

Recommended articles

The petitioner made the allegation in a divorce petition she filed against her estranged husband before the court.

My husband is a violent man. He is short-tempered and he throws dangerous things at me.

”He uses a hammer on me. I have been going through martial torture. It is even more severe now than when we were newly married.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now he beats me in the form of our children with whatever he can lay his hands on.

”I pray the court to dissolve our marriage,” she said.

She also told the court that her husband locks the storage room where foodstuffs are kept. The petitioner also told the court that her husband was doubting the paternity of their son.

Responding, Ozor, denied the allegation. The presiding judge, Doocivir Yawe, adjourned the matter until February 20, for a hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ibrahim was a consummate politician, compassionate leader - Sen Kalu mourns former Yobe Governor

Ibrahim was a consummate politician, compassionate leader - Sen Kalu mourns former Yobe Governor

Sanwo-Olu celebrates Burna Boy, Asake, Davido, Ayra Starr after Grammy loss

Sanwo-Olu celebrates Burna Boy, Asake, Davido, Ayra Starr after Grammy loss

YouTube Music, Premium hits 100 million subscribers globally, celebrates growth in Nigeria

YouTube Music, Premium hits 100 million subscribers globally, celebrates growth in Nigeria

We didn't cause accident, will make zone tough for smugglers - NCS denies causing teenager's death

We didn't cause accident, will make zone tough for smugglers - NCS denies causing teenager's death

NAFDAC bans distillers from producing alcohol in small sachets, pet bottles

NAFDAC bans distillers from producing alcohol in small sachets, pet bottles

Senegal shuts down internet amidst postponement of presidential election

Senegal shuts down internet amidst postponement of presidential election

Navy apprehends smugglers, seizes 38 bags of rice in Akwa Ibom, hands over to Customs

Navy apprehends smugglers, seizes 38 bags of rice in Akwa Ibom, hands over to Customs

FCT suburb residents lament 3 months water scarcity, calls for Govt intervention

FCT suburb residents lament 3 months water scarcity, calls for Govt intervention

High Court rejects bail for Rivers House of Assembly Arson suspects

High Court rejects bail for Rivers House of Assembly Arson suspects

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor's wife gives birth to sextuplets, asks for help, says 'we prayed for only 5'

Pastor's wife gives birth to sextuplets, asks for help: 'we prayed for only 5'

US-based Ghanaian lawyer, son, and others face 15 years in jail for massive immigration scam

US-based Ghanaian lawyer, son, and others in court for massive immigration scam

2 men drug school guard, rob Lagos school of properties worth millions [NAN]

2 men drug school guard, rob Lagos school of properties worth millions

The woman landed in the hospital due to the shock [Punch]

Landlady storms woman's apartment with thugs, leaves her hospitalised