My husband does not provide for family, wife tells court

“Since I married my husband, he has been in the habit of not providing for the family.

“I have been the one providing for myself and the children,” she said.

She told the court that he had refused to pay the children’s school fees.

She told the court that her husband made a lot of money from laundry but spent it all on frivolities.

The petitioner, however, begged the court to dissolve the marriage and grant her custody of the children of the marriage.

She told the court that her husband lacked all qualities of a good father, saying that she could not continue to live with him, nor let him have the children.

The respondent, a laundry man, who was present in court, denied the allegation and begged the court to grant him custody of the children.