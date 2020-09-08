Testifying, Amuson, who lives in Apata area of Ibadan, said:”my father-in-law poisoned my husband’s mind not to show me love anymore.

“Just before Babatunde and I got married, I got a good job in Lagos State and we had an agreement that I will continue working after my wedding.

“However, after the wedding, he changed his mind and asked me to abandon the job to stay in Ibadan.

“On each occasion he went to his parents, they change his mind against me and even compelled him to send me out of the house.

“One day, I returned home and found that he had changed the keys to the house, thereby preventing me from entering.

“I called him and Babatunde informed me that his father advised him to do so, informing me to stop coming to his house.

“My parents called him on three occasions, but he refused to answer the calls.

“His parents also ignored all efforts to settle the matter,” Blessing explained.

The respondent, who was represented by his father, Johnson, denied all allegations.

Johnson said that his son was out of town.

”My daughter-in-law and her parents are the architects of their misfortune. My lord, I never told my son to lock her out.

”My son could not stand her waywardness. She refused to get pregnant because she said she was going for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

“We believe that married couple must be together but her mother supported her. She never lived like a married woman because she kept wearing provocative dresses around, yet her father is a Clergy,” he said.

In her counter argument, Amuson’s mother denied all the allegations.

”My daughter’s father-in-law, should not have interfered but allow the couple to determine how they prefer to live and to stop meddling in their affairs,” she said.

In his ruling, Henry Agbaje, President of the Court, ordered Babatunde to appear in court.

Agbaje advised both parties to maintain status quo and adjourned the case until Sept. 21 for judgment.