A student, Muhammad Lawal, on Tuesday told a Sharia Court l sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, that his estranged wife attempted to stab him with a knife when he stopped her from going out in December 2018.

Lawal told the court that after that incident, his estranged wife, Maryam Muhammad, took all her belongings and went to live with her father.

“On that fateful day, she insulted me because I refused to allow her go out to see her friends.

”She left our first daughter with me because she told me that when we got married she did not come with any child."

Lawal prayed to the court to order his estranged wife to get another wife for him to marry.

NAN reports that Muhammad, who lives on Kabba road, Kaduna, dragged Lawal, to the court seeking complete divorce because she was no longer interested in the marriage.

“He came back two months after he divorced me pleading to me to take him back.

“I was on my third period when he approached me to go back to his house, it’s against Islamic rule for him to have made that request at that time.

“He divorced me completely before I left his house, I have evidence to show”, Muhammad said.

The Judge, Muhammad Adam-Shehu, after listening to both parties, ordered them to go back and explore all avenues for a peaceful resolution and report back to court on July 10 for further proceedings.

He ordered the complainant to produce all her witnesses or evidence to her claims of complete divorce by her husband.