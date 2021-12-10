My aunt is responsible for my mother’s request for divorce – Son tells court

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adebanke in November filed a divorce suit against Mutiu Soroye, her husband on grounds of alleged threat to life resulting from frequent domestic abuse.

“My lord, I did my best to talk my mother out of the divorce.

“Both my parents refused. My mother’s senior sister, who herself has an unsettled home, is fueling the crisis.

“Whereas that woman is managing her own domestic problem, she is busy telling my mother to leave my dad,” Sule said.

When the court asked some members of Soroye’s family to speak on the matter, they explained that Soroye was stubborn and refused to apologise to his wife.

In her further testimony, Adebanke said: ”My lord, my husband will not stop beating me.

“I have suffered physical, psychological and emotional horrors in the past 32 years I was married to him.

“I don’t want to die before my time, enough is enough,” Adebanke lamented.

In her ruling, Mrs Akintayo, condemned the couple for not showing good example to their children.

“Sule, I know that you can do this. You must help to reconcile your parents.

“The only way you can do this is by not being disrespectful to either of them.

“You can persuade your mother just like your sister who is in need.

“To Soroye, you must take a positive advantage of this opportunity by mending your bad ways to your wife.

“Just plead with her without revisiting bad memories,” Akintayo held.

The President adjourned the suit until Jan. 27 for further hearing.