RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

My aunt is responsible for my mother’s request for divorce – Son tells court

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 32-year-old businessman, Sule Soroye, on Friday told a Grade A Customary Court sitting in Mapo that his aunt was the brain behind his mother’s decision to file a divorce suit against his father.

My aunt is responsible for my mother’s request for divorce – Son tells court. [dnllegalandstyle]
My aunt is responsible for my mother’s request for divorce – Son tells court. [dnllegalandstyle]

Sule, the first child of Mr and Mrs Soroye, made the allegation in his testimony before Mrs M.A. Akintayo, the President of the court.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adebanke in November filed a divorce suit against Mutiu Soroye, her husband on grounds of alleged threat to life resulting from frequent domestic abuse.

“My lord, I did my best to talk my mother out of the divorce.

“Both my parents refused. My mother’s senior sister, who herself has an unsettled home, is fueling the crisis.

“Whereas that woman is managing her own domestic problem, she is busy telling my mother to leave my dad,” Sule said.

When the court asked some members of Soroye’s family to speak on the matter, they explained that Soroye was stubborn and refused to apologise to his wife.

In her further testimony, Adebanke said: ”My lord, my husband will not stop beating me.

“I have suffered physical, psychological and emotional horrors in the past 32 years I was married to him.

“I don’t want to die before my time, enough is enough,” Adebanke lamented.

In her ruling, Mrs Akintayo, condemned the couple for not showing good example to their children.

“Sule, I know that you can do this. You must help to reconcile your parents.

“The only way you can do this is by not being disrespectful to either of them.

“You can persuade your mother just like your sister who is in need.

“To Soroye, you must take a positive advantage of this opportunity by mending your bad ways to your wife.

“Just plead with her without revisiting bad memories,” Akintayo held.

The President adjourned the suit until Jan. 27 for further hearing.

NAN reports that Soroye had earlier admitted to beating his wife.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Afenifere condoles with families of Oromoni, students killed by truck in Lagos

Afenifere condoles with families of Oromoni, students killed by truck in Lagos

Buhari sends security chiefs to Sokoto, Katsina over rise in bandits’ attacks

Buhari sends security chiefs to Sokoto, Katsina over rise in bandits’ attacks

APC chieftain says Nigerians are lucky to have Buhari as President

APC chieftain says Nigerians are lucky to have Buhari as President

APC never promised restructuring in its 2015 manifesto, says Bisi Akande

APC never promised restructuring in its 2015 manifesto, says Bisi Akande

Bisi Akande shares story of the moment Tinubu became very frustrated with Buhari

Bisi Akande shares story of the moment Tinubu became very frustrated with Buhari

Gov Umahi suspends Permanent Secretary over delay in November salary

Gov Umahi suspends Permanent Secretary over delay in November salary

Buhari condoles Indian PM over death of defence chief, wife in helicopter crash

Buhari condoles Indian PM over death of defence chief, wife in helicopter crash

FG to construct 3,000-capacity custodial centres nationwide – Aregbesola

FG to construct 3,000-capacity custodial centres nationwide – Aregbesola

Political parties to bear cost of direct primaries- INEC

Political parties to bear cost of direct primaries- INEC

Trending

Man battles for life at hospital after being raped by 2 women, leaving him unconscious

Man battles for life at hospital after being raped by 2 women, leaving him unconscious

Truck reportedly crushes school students in Ojodu Berger, Lagos

Truck runs into school students in Lagos (Twitter @Trafficbutter)

Watch video: Female secondary school student smokes and others play ludo in class

Female SHS students smoke in class

8 children who locked themselves inside abandoned car confirmed dead in Lagos

The bodies of the children have been recovered and deposited at the Badagry General Hospital’s morgue for autopsy.