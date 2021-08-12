Muslim students ask NBC to ban BBNaija

The student organisation said this in a statement by its Amir (president) Mallam Miftahudeen Thanni, on Thursday, August 12, 2021, to commemorate the 1443AH Islamic new year and International Youths Day.

Thanni said that banning the show would “be the best gift to mark international youth day.”

He expressed concern over the hosting of the BBnaija show at a location in Lagos, a situation he described as “unfavourable for youths’ development in the state”.

The muslim youths leader asked the Federal Government to ban the Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality show over the danger it constitutes to youths.

According to him, the reality show has emerged as one of the dangerous distractions confronting youths in the country.

He warned that the show would weaken the morality of youths, adding that banning it would send a strong signal to youths that government promotes modesty.

He also said the show negates everything about morality, saying it is evil and a danger that could damage the strong moral foundation that many Nigerian societies are known for.

‘It is the worst distraction for Nigerian youths’, he said.

“This immorality extends beyond just nude dressing to encouraging youths to sell their bodies to get fame and make money. We express our total rejection of the programme and call on the government to ban it.

“This indirect porn programme is also giving teenagers a bad orientation that making it in life must come with a price of exposing their bodies, thereby causing high cases of rape in the society.”

Thanni, therefore, called on the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board to live up to their expectations by scrapping the programme on moral grounds.

“Relevant broadcast authorities should pay attention to the damaging nature of this programme. It is ruining the lives of youths. If Nigeria is serious about fighting crimes, we cannot afford to leave this kind of programme unscrapped,” he added.