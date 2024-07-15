Musician killed as 'thief' after secret girlfriend denied him to her neighbours

According to reports, Wyllbee had travelled from Sowutuom in Accra to Kumasi to spend several days with his girlfriend. Unbeknownst to him, she was married to a man living abroad and staying with her in-laws. The deceased did not inform any family member of his journey.
Around 1 A.M. on Friday, 5 July 2024, Wyllbee allegedly woke up to urinate outside when some occupants of the compound house spotted him. They confronted him, suspecting him to be a thief.
Despite explaining that he was visiting his girlfriend, she allegedly denied knowing him to protect her marriage. This denial escalated the situation, leading the house's occupants to alert neighbours, claiming they had caught a thief.
The confrontation turned violent, and the mob brutally beat Wyllbee. Early in the morning, after the family was informed about their son's condition, he was taken to a local hospital.
Unfortunately, Wyllbee passed away after being transferred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further medical assistance.
Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding Wyllbee's death and the actions of those involved in the lynching. However, the Ghana Police Service has yet to make any public statement on the tragedy.
So far, some social media users have been sympathising with the dead musician whilst drawing attention to how infidelity, cheating or betrayal in relationships can go a long way to ruin lives.