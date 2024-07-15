RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Musician killed as 'thief' after secret girlfriend denied him to her neighbours

Selorm Tali

Nana Yaw, an upcoming musician known by his stage name Wyllbee, was tragically lynched at Abuakwa-Tanoso in the Ashanti Region while staying overnight at his girlfriend's residence.

WyllBee
WyllBee

According to reports, Wyllbee had travelled from Sowutuom in Accra to Kumasi to spend several days with his girlfriend. Unbeknownst to him, she was married to a man living abroad and staying with her in-laws. The deceased did not inform any family member of his journey.

Recommended articles

Around 1 A.M. on Friday, 5 July 2024, Wyllbee allegedly woke up to urinate outside when some occupants of the compound house spotted him. They confronted him, suspecting him to be a thief.

WyllBee
WyllBee WyllBee Pulse Ghana

Despite explaining that he was visiting his girlfriend, she allegedly denied knowing him to protect her marriage. This denial escalated the situation, leading the house's occupants to alert neighbours, claiming they had caught a thief.

The confrontation turned violent, and the mob brutally beat Wyllbee. Early in the morning, after the family was informed about their son's condition, he was taken to a local hospital.

Unfortunately, Wyllbee passed away after being transferred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further medical assistance.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding Wyllbee's death and the actions of those involved in the lynching. However, the Ghana Police Service has yet to make any public statement on the tragedy.

So far, some social media users have been sympathising with the dead musician whilst drawing attention to how infidelity, cheating or betrayal in relationships can go a long way to ruin lives. Take a look at the post below on X, formerly known as Twitter, for more details.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun Customs alerts public on health dangers of smuggled frozen poultry

Ogun Customs alerts public on health dangers of smuggled frozen poultry

3 major reasons LG autonomy won't work according to Fayose

3 major reasons LG autonomy won't work according to Fayose

Police ban IMN gatherings and planned Ashura procession in Kaduna

Police ban IMN gatherings and planned Ashura procession in Kaduna

'You can't take the baby from the mother' - Fayose reacts to LG autonomy verdict

'You can't take the baby from the mother' - Fayose reacts to LG autonomy verdict

Lagosians should expect morning drizzle, thunderstorms in other States from Monday

Lagosians should expect morning drizzle, thunderstorms in other States from Monday

'Breath of fresh air' - Gov Bago's reformation agenda in Niger gets crucial backing

'Breath of fresh air' - Gov Bago's reformation agenda in Niger gets crucial backing

'God is angry with Sanusi' - Kano youth react to fire outbreak at Emir's palace

'God is angry with Sanusi' - Kano youth react to fire outbreak at Emir's palace

Ganduje wants APC to take over in Anambra, Enugu, Abia

Ganduje wants APC to take over in Anambra, Enugu, Abia

Is Sanwo-Olu banning danfo, korope buses on Lagos roads? Gov's aide explains

Is Sanwo-Olu banning danfo, korope buses on Lagos roads? Gov's aide explains

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

Trees kill four at Jattu market during rainfall in Edo

Tragedy strikes Jattu market, 4 killed as 4 big trees collapse during storm

Image illustration of security guards

3 church security guards raid, steal ₦250k offering and 50 litres of diesel

He was allegedly making a skit [Punch]

KWASU student in trouble for sexually harassing lady in viral video

Court finds 3 guilty of armed robbery & murder, sentence them to death

Court finds 3 guilty of armed robbery & murder, sentence them to death