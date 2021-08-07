MURIC asks FG to ban BBNaija, says the show will encourage robbery

Describing the show as an “exhibition of nudity” and “an invitation to chaos and insecurity”, Akintola said BBNaija is capable of encoraging robbery because of the millions of naira it awards to contestants.

The sixth season of the show started last month and the winner of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition the show is expected to go home with a grand prize of N90m.

Pulse Nigeria

He said, “We (MURIC) issued statements on it in the past two years. BBNaija is an abomination. The problem we have in this country is that people don’t learn lessons from past mistakes. We tend to idolize idleness and immorality. We pick thugs as heroes and ritualists as our models.

“Our youths today have missed the road; what they are interested in is not what can make the country great. What do we get to gain from open vulgarity, open nudity, the spread of shamelessness?

“BBNaija is an exhibition of licentiousness. It is a pity. There used to be a time in this country when the military and the police would compel badly dressed, indecently dressed women and even men to go back home and dressed properly.

“But now, we are encouraging it so badly that we allow it to be displayed openly on television. The parents are not at home, the children are watching BBNaija, it is an invitation to chaos.”

MURIC asks NBC to ban BBNaija

The Director, therefore, called on the National Broadcasting Commission to ban the show, arguing that the show is misleading the youths.

“The government should ban BBNaija, the people are the government and there are no people without the youths. BBNaija is misleading the youths, BBNaija will encourage robbery, it will encourage insecurity, BBNaija is awarding millions of naira to young guys, awarding free cars and making young ones to salivate back home, wishing they had something like that sudden wealth.

“The Federal Government should wake up because no state government can ban it. If the Federal Government ban BBNaija, it will be like Twitter, which will be good riddance to bad rubbish. Twitter was banned for promoting insecurity and BBNaija should be banned for promoting immorality, indecency and corruption. We are fighting corruption; it will be part of our fight against corruption to ban BBNaija; it is national disgrace.

Akintola also urged Pastors and Imams to speak against the show, saying the Qur’an and the Bible are against what is being openly demonstrated in the Big Brother Naija house.

Similarly, the Arewa Youths Advisory Forum had called on the government to ban the show.