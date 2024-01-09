ADVERTISEMENT
Mumzee plans to share money she makes from Twitter Blue subscription

Damilare Famuyiwa

Mumzee is working on subscribing to Blue, X's premium version which rewards subscribers with monthly payouts.

Deborah Olaki, otherwise known as Mumzee [GistReel]
Deborah Olaki, otherwise known as Mumzee [GistReel]

Mumzee has been trending on X for days for taking measures to preserve her marriage after her husband’s female colleague at work made a conscious effort to feed him.

While some X users took to the platform to condemn her action, others rushed to her defence, showering her with encomiums, gifts, and cash rewards.

Mumzee, who has gained thousands of followers from this event, is now working on subscribing to Blue, X's premium version which rewards subscribers with monthly payouts.

An X user, @Dprince_Charming, suggested she should donate money realised from her X Blue subscription to an orphanage. He posted, "If you later have a blue tick and when you get paid, I think it will be best to give a little money to the orphanage just to show appreciation for what Nigerians have done for you.

"Don’t misunderstand me; it’s your money. I’m not telling you what to do with your money. But at least that would be a very thoughtful thing for you to do."

Reacting, Mumzee responded in the affirmative, stating, "Of course, Elon's money will be shared. I’m working on the blue tick."

