RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Mummy GO accuses a church founder of sending gunmen after her because of her preaching

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Mummy GO says the church owners are angry with her because people are leaving their church for hers because of her preaching.

Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo better known as Mummy GO. (bbc)
Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo better known as Mummy GO. (bbc)

The founder of Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God, Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo better known as Mummy GO has accused a church owner of sending gunmen after her.

Recommended articles

She said the church owner, whose name was not disclosed is the brain behind the viral hellfire memes.

The evangelist said her detractors have been trying to bring her down for eight years, adding that they recently decided to make use of social media to disgrace her.

Adebayo in her interview with BBC Pidgin said the church owners are angry with her because people are leaving their church for hers because of her messages.

She also said some of the quotes attributed to her in several Mummy G.O memes and videos on social media were fabricated.

All those videos are edited. Even Lucifer, if he’s made a pastor today, will he ever say all those things attributed to me talk less of someone called a holiness preacher? So, most of those things attributed to me were never said by me. The people behind the trend have been at it for over eight years. Sometimes they make use of magazines. When that didn’t work, they sent gunmen after me,” she said.

I’ve been receiving some strange calls saying ‘Evangelist Funmilayo you are affecting us. Many of our members hear your message and they pull out of our church. If you don’t stop, we will kill you.

“I thought it was just a threat until we started seeing gunmen chasing us while driving, coming to our church to threaten us and so on. At times, when I’m inside a banking hall, they take my picture and forward it to me, saying if they wanted to have me killed, they would have done so. They say they will disgrace me if I don’t stop. When they saw that I didn’t stop, they decided to make use of social media trends.”

Evangelist Adebayo further said she does not feel bad about being called Mummy GO.

She said her preaching is centered on heaven and hellfire because she wants people to avoid things that will send them to hellfire.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanusi advises Nigerians to get PVC to elect competent leaders in 2023

Sanusi advises Nigerians to get PVC to elect competent leaders in 2023

COVID-19: NCDC announces 1 death, 766 new infections

COVID-19: NCDC announces 1 death, 766 new infections

Osinbajo leaves Nigeria for Ghana to attend ECOWAS summit on Mali

Osinbajo leaves Nigeria for Ghana to attend ECOWAS summit on Mali

New Anambra airport records 142 flights, 3,865 passengers in 1 month

New Anambra airport records 142 flights, 3,865 passengers in 1 month

Osinbajo: 'Nothing can separate this country, not religion, not ethnicity'

Osinbajo: 'Nothing can separate this country, not religion, not ethnicity'

Southwest PDP leaders criticise Aliyu over comment on 2023 presidential ticket

Southwest PDP leaders criticise Aliyu over comment on 2023 presidential ticket

PDP disowns ex-governor’s claim on zoning of presidential ticket to North

PDP disowns ex-governor’s claim on zoning of presidential ticket to North

Terrorists kill more than 200 in Zamfara, Buhari fumes

Terrorists kill more than 200 in Zamfara, Buhari fumes

Hong Kong officials to leave quarantine following false positive

Hong Kong officials to leave quarantine following false positive

Trending

Man cries bitterly while filming another man who slept with his wife and broke his bed (video)

Man cries while filming another man who slept with his wife and broke his bed in addition (video)

Prophet Nigel Giasie reacts to viral video with 'TikTok slay queen' (WATCH)

Prophet Nigel Gaisie and TikTok slay queen

“God did it again” - 32-year-old gospel singer says after marrying 51-year-old lover on birthday

“God did it again - 32-year-old gospel singer says after marrying 51-year-old lover on his birthday

“Ei! Who drinks Guinness with Indomie?” – IGP screams during visit to Lapaz on 31st night

“Ei! Who drinks Guinness with Indomie? – IGP screams during visit to Lapaz on 31st night