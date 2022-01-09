Mummy GO accuses a church founder of sending gunmen after her because of her preaching

She said the church owner, whose name was not disclosed is the brain behind the viral hellfire memes.

The evangelist said her detractors have been trying to bring her down for eight years, adding that they recently decided to make use of social media to disgrace her.

Adebayo in her interview with BBC Pidgin said the church owners are angry with her because people are leaving their church for hers because of her messages.

She also said some of the quotes attributed to her in several Mummy G.O memes and videos on social media were fabricated.

“All those videos are edited. Even Lucifer, if he’s made a pastor today, will he ever say all those things attributed to me talk less of someone called a holiness preacher? So, most of those things attributed to me were never said by me. The people behind the trend have been at it for over eight years. Sometimes they make use of magazines. When that didn’t work, they sent gunmen after me,” she said.

I’ve been receiving some strange calls saying ‘Evangelist Funmilayo you are affecting us. Many of our members hear your message and they pull out of our church. If you don’t stop, we will kill you.

“I thought it was just a threat until we started seeing gunmen chasing us while driving, coming to our church to threaten us and so on. At times, when I’m inside a banking hall, they take my picture and forward it to me, saying if they wanted to have me killed, they would have done so. They say they will disgrace me if I don’t stop. When they saw that I didn’t stop, they decided to make use of social media trends.”

Evangelist Adebayo further said she does not feel bad about being called Mummy GO.