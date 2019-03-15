On Wednesday, March 13, 2019, many lives were lost after a three-storey building at a location Ita-Faji, gave way to the ground while primary school pupils were housed in it.

In a report by Sahara Reporters two days after, the woman had secretly consumed insecticide that caused her death. A bottle was found close to her when she was discovered dead it gathered from a resident of Gambari on the Lagos Island.

This is reportedly where she and her family were living before the tragic events.

“Nobody knew what she wanted to do with the Sniper. But a few minutes later, we saw the bottle beside her where she was sleeping and we found out that she was already dead."

Survivors to be discharged from hospital

The Lagos State Government has shared through health commissioner Dr Jide Idris, that there are 45 survivors from the incident and they are already receiving treatment and some are soon to be discharged.

"Out of the 45 survivors known to the government as at this morning, 14, including 10 children and four adults, are still receiving medical attention at Lagos Island General Hospital.

"More survivors will still be discharged to their families before the close of work today," the commissioner disclosed while speaking on Friday, March 15, 2019.