Former President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe has reportedly instructed his family members that he doesn’t want his successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa to attend his burial.

According to a Zimbabwean news platform, iHarare, the ex-president said he does not wish to be buried at the National cemetery. Rather, he chose to be buried at his home in Zvimba next to his late mother.

Mugabe was also reported to have said he does not want to give President Mnangagwa and his associates the platform to preside over his funeral.

A source in his family was quoted to have said: “Mugabe has made it clear to his family that he does not wish to be buried at the National Heroes’ Acre anymore. He does not want to be associated with Mnangagwa and all those he now views as his betrayers and tormentors.

“He has said he doesn’t want them to sing and pontificate over his dead body. He has informed relatives about his decision and this is known in the family; it’s also now known in government circles.”

iHarare reports that Mnangagwa who had assumed that Mugabe would be buried at the National Heroes Acre next to his first wife Sally was shocked to hear the ex-president’s statement.

For some time now, Mugabe has been in a Singaporean hospital.