Mufti Menk, Pantami mourn as 20-year-old promising Nigerian cleric dies

The Niger State-born cleric reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday, June 1, 2024, at the National Hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

Mufti Yaks, who was also famous for his motivational speeches, used to go around to promote the message of peace until his death.

Zimbabwean Islamic speaker, Mufti Ismail Ibn Menk, broke the tragic news in a post on his Twitter (now X) account on Saturday.

The renowned cleric and Islamic scholar, who is said to be the role model of the deceased, paid his last respects praying that God should grant the departed eternal rest.

“I’m saddened by the news of the death of the young Abdul Latif Miyaki Mufti Yaks this morning.

“He was a very talented young lad trying to spread goodness. May Allah Almighty forgive him, accept his good deeds and grant him the highest ranks of Paradise. Ameen,” hiis post read.

In the same vein, a former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, expressed sadness over Mufti Yak's demise in a Facebook post.

Describing him as his son, Pantami said the incident was a great loss.