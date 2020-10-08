MTN goes virtual with mPulse Spelling Bee competition

As our children return to school after the long stay at home, MTN is adding something fun and exciting for parents and the kids. It’s the mPulse Spelling Bee Competition all happening virtually/digitally from the safety and comfort of homes.

Now, our 9 to 15 years old can clinch mouth-watering prizes with over N5m up for grabs for their spelling and pronunciation abilities. Findings indicate that Spelling Bee competitions technically improve the standardized spelling of English words by children. Beyond that, specialists in child education believe that spelling bees helps children develop self-confidence and public-speaking skills.

It is in this space MTN Nigeria seeks to leave a legacy of grooming some of the best speakers. Following the success of the Lagos State Private School Spelling Bee Competition last year, MTN Nigeria is launching a virtual edition of the mPulse Spelling Bee Competition for students nationwide.

The virtual word battle is scheduled to begin on October 19, 2020 and will run till the 5th of December, 2020. Over 5 million naira worth of prizes are to be won including laptops, mobile phones, mPulse Goody bags including a winning prize of 2 million naira. Prizes are available for the top 20 participants. Teachers and the winning school are not left out as they would be rewarded for grooming the winning students. Register your ward today on www.mtnonline.com/mpulse. The MTN spelling bee is powered by mPulse Delight Promotion.

