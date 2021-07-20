M.Sc. Film Production in Pan-Atlantic University: A new era for film production studies in Nigeria

Formal education in filmmaking rarely goes beyond the undergraduate level in Nigeria. However, the Master’s in Film Production (MFP) at Pan-Atlantic University is the first of its kind in Nigeria, as no other institution offers film production at the master’s level.

The M.Sc. in Film Production (MFP) at Pan-Atlantic University is a beautifully crafted programme for those who desire to acquire quality hands-on education in film production. The programme aims to turn students into responsible, creative, competent, and ethically-minded professionals who will use the power of film to promote culture and contribute to social development.

The programme is perfect for individuals interested in film production as a professional or academic career. Students learn both the art and science of film production in one programme, enabling them to decide whether to become scholars in film studies or to put everything they have learnt in theory to practice.

Towards the end of the programme, students produce TV commercials, TV series, music videos, movie adaptations, feature-length movies, or other productions of their choice. This exercise gives them hands-on experience, thereby adequately preparing them for the industry.

In addition to training by top faculty in film production, students have first-hand industry-standard training with facilitators from the industry. The MFP has had facilitators like Adeola Osunkojo, Izu Ojukwu, Niyi Akinmolayan, Femi Odugbemi, and more.

The most beautiful part about the MFP is that applicants are not required to have a first degree in a film-related field. The programme is open to people from any discipline; you may only have to spend an extra semester to get acquainted with the basics of film production.

The MFP’s curriculum caters to every aspect of film production; pre-production, production, and post-production. The different courses have roots in scripting, directing, cinematography, sound, editing, film theories, and film critique. The Nigerian film industry is evolving, and soon only the strong and fully equipped will survive its competitive terrain.

Pan-Atlantic University’s Masters in Film Production Programme bridges the gap between the university level of expertise and the demands of the film industry.

