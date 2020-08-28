Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram constituency, Samuel Nartey George posted a video of the dramatic scene on social media and it has gone viral.

According to him, the video was taken when he attended a funeral in the constituency last Saturday.

He explained that the DJ at the funeral dropped the campaign song just when he was called to speak at the funeral, and then the mourners trooped to the stage and danced their hearts out uncontrollably.

The video shows the MP standing and making some moves to the song while waiting for the uncontrollable mourners to satisfy themselves and exit the stage for him to speak.

“Attended a funeral today in the Constituency and just when I was called to speak, the DJ dropped the JM track and the atmosphere became something else.

“Clearly the people of Ningo-Prampram cannot wait for the full campaign to kick off. #TeamDzata would be storming every nook and cranny of the Constituency in the next few days after the Homowo celebrations and it sure promises to be exciting.

“Watch out for the campaign train as we get to your Communities and get on board. Agenda #Gap20,000 is on course and we would deliver a massive victory for #JohnAndJane2020.

“Let’s go!” Samuel Nartey George captioned the video.

Watch the video below: